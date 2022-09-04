Phoenix police: man acting erratically dies while in custody

PHOENIX (AP) — A suspect believed to be connected to an attempted home burglary in Phoenix has died in police custody, according to authorities.

Phoenix police said the incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Officers received calls about a man approaching the front doors of residential homes and acting erratically and were met with resistance when they tried to detain the suspect.

Police said the unidentified man was handcuffed and laid on his side while awaiting an evaluation by paramedics based on his behavior.

While the man was receiving treatment, authorities said he became unresponsive.

The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the Maricopa County Office of the Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death while the officers involved face an internal and criminal investigation.