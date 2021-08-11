College professor charged with setting California fire

AP California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A college professor suspected in a series of arson fires has been charged with setting a small blaze in a forest near Northern California’s massive Dixie Fire. The Sacramento Bee reports the 47-year-old was arrested following an investigation that began July 20 and included a Forest Service agent placing a tracking device under his car. He’s charged with intentionally setting the Ranch Fire in Lassen County on Saturday. The newspaper says the suspect taught criminal justice. A judge says the nature of the case suggests the suspect may have mental health problems.