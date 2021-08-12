California man charged with bomb-making, weapons possession

AP California

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A California man has been charged with making 10 shrapnel bombs, including one that was thrown at a home and burned a fence. Authorities say Wes McDaniel of Merced was indicted Thursday on charges that included making and possessing unregistered destructive devices and destroying property with an explosive. McDaniel was arrested after police said the backyard fence of a Merced home caught fire on June 20 and metal shrapnel damaged the home’s exterior. Authorities say video surveillance footage showed someone throwing a lit device over the fence. Authorities haven’t said why the home was targeted.