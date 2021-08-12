DoorDash’s Q2 orders hit record high but revenue gains slow

AP California

By DEE-ANN DURBIN

AP Business Writer

DoorDash booked a record number of orders in the second quarter, even as its revenue growth slowed slightly from pandemic-induced highs. The San Francisco-based delivery company said its total orders rose 69% to 345 million in the April-June period. The company says much of the growth came from new partnerships with convenience stores like 7-Eleven and groceries like Albertsons. Revenue was up 83% to $1.24 billion, surpassing Wall Street’s expectations. But the growth was lower than the double- and even triple-digit percentage revenue gains DoorDash saw over the prior four quarters as the pandemic juiced demand for delivery.