Harper, Phillies hold off Dodgers 2-1 to avoid sweep

AP California

By KEVIN COONEY

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper homered, Ian Kennedy escaped a bases-loaded jam in the ninth inning and the Philadelphia Phillies held off the Los Angeles Dodgers 2-1. The Dodger had won four in a row and were denied their first sweep in Philadelphia since 2012. The Phillies salvaged the finale of the three-game series and held their share of the NL East lead. Harper hit his 21st homer and scored twice as the Phillies won with just four hits. The Philadelphia bullpen didn’t allow a hit in the final 4 2/3 innings, and the Dodgers finished with only three hits.