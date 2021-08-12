Parent agrees to plead guilty in admissions bribery scandal

AP California

By MARK PRATT

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — The former chief executive of a media company who authorities say paid more than $500,000 to get her two children into elite universities as athletic recruits has agreed to change her plea to guilty. Federal prosecutors in Boston announced Thursday that 57-year-old Elisabeth Kimmel, of La Jolla, California, is the 32nd parent to plead guilty in the Operation Varsity Blues nationwide college admissions bribery scandal. Under terms of a plea deal, Kimmel will plead guilty to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, and in exchange will receive a six-week prison term and two years of probation. Her attorney declined comment.