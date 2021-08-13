Clippers re-sign Nic Batum to complete free agent signings

AP California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Clippers have re-signed free agent Nicholas Batum, who revived his career during last season’s pandemic-shortened schedule. He signed his new contract in France during a livestream on the team’s Instagram account. With Batum locked up, the team has retained all of its free agents who helped lead the Clippers to their first Western Conference finals appearance in franchise history. Batum averaged 8.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 67 games while shooting 40% from the field last season.