Grammy-winning folk singer-songwriter Nanci Griffith dies

By KRISTIN M. HALL

AP Entertainment Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nanci Griffith, the Grammy-winning folk singer-songwriter from Texas whose literary songs like “Love at the Five and Dime” celebrated the South, has died. She was 68. Her management company says Griffith died Friday. Gold Mountain Entertainment did not provide a cause of death. Griffith, who often wove into her songs social commentary on race and socio-economic issues, worked closely with other singers such as Lyle Lovett and Emmylou Harris. Griffith was also known for “From a Distance” and “Lone Star State of Mind.”