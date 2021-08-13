Smith’s HR in 10th lifts Dodgers past Mets 6-5

AP California

LARRY FLEISHER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Will Smith hit a two-run homer to start the 10th inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers bounced back after blowing a four-run lead to beat the New York Mets 6-5. Smith gave the Dodgers a 6-4 advantage when he hit a full-count sinker from Jeurys Familia into the left field seats. Smith’s 16th homer easily cleared the fence and set Los Angeles up for its second win in 14 extra-inning games this year. Smith’s drive atoned for a passed ball the catcher committed in the seventh that allowed Pete Alonso to score the tying run.