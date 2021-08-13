Southern California police fatally shoot man after stabbing

AP California

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Southern California police fatally shot a man Friday morning following a disturbance in a Bakersfield apartment where a woman was stabbed. The man’s name was not immediately made public. He was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening wounds. Bakersfield officers were called to the apartment around 8:45 a.m. Friday following reports of a disturbance. Three officers opened fire inside the apartment. All were wearing body-worn cameras. The circumstances inside the apartment that led to the shooting were not immediately released. Police say multiple knives were “recovered from the suspect.”’ Bakersfield is about 110 miles north of Los Angeles.