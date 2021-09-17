Suspected DUI driver held after passing out in moving Tesla

AP California

GLENDALE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a woman who apparently passed out while her Tesla was on Autopilot and hit a Southern California freeway wall has been arrested on suspicion of drunken driving. Authorities say Karla Villanueva was arrested late Thursday night in the Los Angeles suburb of Glendale. Authorities say her Tesla hit a freeway interchange wall and kept going until a California Highway Patrol vehicle got in front and the car stopped. Autopilot, which can keep vehicles in their lanes and stop for obstacles in front of them, has frequently been misused by Tesla drivers. They have been caught driving drunk or even riding in the back seat.