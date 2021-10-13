Biden tries to tame inflation by having LA port open 24/7

AP California

By JOSH BOAK

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has announced a deal to expand operations at the Port of Los Angeles in hopes of ending the logjam of ships waiting to unload. It is part of his effort to reassure America that he can tame high inflation. The supply chain squeeze has caused climbing prices and delays in delivery that are threatening the U.S. economy and holiday shopping. Prices are jumping in large part because container ships are stranded at ports and unloaded goods are waiting for trucks. The White House has finalized an agreement for the Port of Los Angeles to become a 24-hour, seven-days-a-week operation.