Wildfire rages in Southern California coastal mountains

AP California

SOLVANG, Calif. (AP) — More than 700 firefighters are battling a growing wildfire in Southern California coastal mountains. The main highway on the south Santa Barbara County coast remains closed Wednesday as the Alisal Fire roars through dry vegetation in the region. The blaze has already scorched 21 square miles and is just 5% contained. The fire erupted Monday as fierce winds swept the state. In Northern California, those gusts fanned flames that destroyed 25 mobile homes, 16 RVs and a park building at the Rancho Marina RV Park in Sacramento County. More winds are expected this week.