Science report: US should make less plastic to save oceans

By SETH BORENSTEIN

AP Science Writer

A top independent science panel says the U.S. needs to generate less plastic so less of the material ends up as waste in oceans and other waterways. The National Academy of Sciences in a new report Wednesday says the problem of plastic waste is harming wildlife with the U.S. putting 46 million tons of plastic waste in the oceans each year. The scientists say more recycling isn’t enough. They say what’s needed are across-the-board changes, starting with less plastic being made. And a big problem is that most of the plastic is not from recycled material.