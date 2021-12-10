9-year-old girl killed after California school bus crash

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (AP) — The child killed when a car struck a school bus in Southern California and then plowed into a group of walking children has been identified as a 9-year-old girl. Two other children were injured, one seriously, in the crash Thursday in the Riverside County town of Desert Hot Springs. The highway patrol says a white Cadillac rear-ended the bus, then went around it and hit four students who were walking home from a bus stop. The coroner’s office says Monica Gonzalez Guzman of Desert Hot Springs died at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation.