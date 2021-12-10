LeBron scores 33, Lakers roll past Thunder 116-95

By CLIFF BRUNT

AP Sports Writer

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — LeBron James scored 33 points and the Los Angeles Lakers rolled past the Oklahoma City Thunder 116-95. James made 13 of 20 shots and had six assists and five rebounds. Avery Bradley added a season-high 22 points for the Lakers. Los Angeles beat the Thunder for the first time in three tries this season. James sat out both Oklahoma City wins. Rookie Tre Mann scored a season-high 19 points for Oklahoma City. Leading scorer Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 11 points on 5-for-12 shooting.