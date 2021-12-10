Man charged with attacks on 6 women in Southern California

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a suspected serial rapist has been charged with attacks on six women in Southern California. Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin said Friday that 37-year-old Jose Manuel Martinez Garcia is charged with attempted murder, rape and other counts in a string of attacks from September 2000 to August 2021 in the Coachella Valley. Hestrin says three victims were strangled to unconsciousness and one was struck by a pickup truck and left in a ditch for more than two days. He says the victims are recovering. Hestrin says Garcia was arrested in October and charged with attacks on four victims. He says more charges are being added. A person at the office of Garcia’s lawyer declined to comment.