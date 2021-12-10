Sequoia National Park opens Giant Forest that survived fire

SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Sequoia National Park is reopening its Giant Forest area, three months after extraordinary efforts saved the grove as Northern California wildfires destroyed thousands of other redwoods. The park says the Giant Forest will be open Saturday and Sunday and after that it will open from Thursdays through Sundays. The Giant Forest includes the General Sherman tree, which is the largest living thing on earth. Fire crews in September wrapped the trunks of the majestic trees in foil and used other methods to protect them after a lightning fire tore through the Sierra Nevada. Wildfires over the past two years have burned more than 10,000 giant sequoias.