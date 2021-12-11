Hertl scores in 4th straight game, Sharks beat Stars 2-1

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Sports Writer

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Tomas Hertl scored in his fourth straight game, James Reimer made 34 saves in his return to the lineup and the San Jose Sharks beat the Dallas Stars 2-1. Hertl scored in the first period to give him six goals in the past four games and Erik Karlsson added one late in the second for his fifth in the past seven games to lead the way for the Sharks. Michael Raffl scored the lone goal for the Stars, who have lost three straight. Braden Holtby made 23 saves.