Coaching changes cause uncertainty as signing period arrives

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

The arrival of an early signing period in college football recruiting has unquestionably impacted the timing of coaching changes. We are about to find out if the reverse is also true. The early signing period begins Wednesday as plenty of verbally committed prospects and their prospective coaches are still getting to know one another. In all, 28 Football Bowl Subdivision programs have made coaching changes. Nearly all high school prospects have opted to finalize their college plans in December rather than waiting for the traditional February signing date ever since the early signing period began in 2017.