For whom the bell rolls: Paul Revere chime returning home

By WILLIAM J. KOLE

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — A bronze bell cast in 1834 in Paul Revere’s Massachusetts foundry is coming home. The historic bell is being returned on Friday to the Paul Revere Heritage Site in Canton, just south of Boston, where the Revolutionary War patriot’s son originally created it. Over the past 188 years, the bell has rung in two churches in Ohio and was privately acquired by a California couple. But the couple’s children wanted the public to be able to view and appreciate it, so they’ve donated it to the Paul Revere Heritage Site. The museum says Revere’s son, Joseph Warren Revere, made the 1,000-pound bell.