Skip to Content
AP California
By
Published 3:58 PM

Aztecs like chances of reaching MWC tournament title game

By BERNIE WILSON
AP Sports Writer

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Brian Dutcher’s San Diego State Aztecs appear primed for what has become an annual run through the Mountain West Conference Tournament. The Aztecs have reached the championship game all four seasons under Dutcher. They’ve gone 2-2, including winning last year’s title tilt against Utah State. Overall, they’ve played for the tournament title in seven of the last eight years and 11 times in 13 seasons. They see no reason why they can’t make it to Saturday afternoon again this year, even though they enter as the No. 3 seed. 

AP California

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content