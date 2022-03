PARADISE, Nev. (AP) — Savion Flagg finished with 15 points and 13 rebounds to spark Sam Houston to a 65-35 rout over California Baptist in the second round of the Western Athletic Conference tournament. Javon Grant had 12 points for the fifth-seeded Bearkats (19-13). Taran Armstrong had 11 points for the eighth-seeded Lancers (18-15). Sam Houston advances to play No. 4 seed Grand Canyon in the quarterfinals on Thursday.