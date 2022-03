BOISE, Idaho — Xavier Bishop had 14 points to lead five Montana State players in double figures as the Bobcats romped past Sacramento State 83-61 in the quarterfinals of the Big Sky Conference tourney. Great Osobor added 13 points for the Bobcats on Thursday. Abdul Mohamed chipped in 11, Jubrile Belo scored 11 and RaeQuan Battle had 10. Bryce Fowler led the Hornets with 20 points and seven rebounds.