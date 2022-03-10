Los Angeles hospital sends medical aid to Ukrainians

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles hospital has donated a huge load of medical supplies to aid Ukrainians. The 200 boxes of supplies packed onto 10 pallets were being sent from Northridge Hospital Medical Center on Thursday to Project C.U.R.E., a global distributor of medical supplies. Materials manager Michael Alfaro says he believes the shipment will go to Poland, where thousands of Ukrainians have fled Russia’s invasion. The shipment includes surgical gowns and drapes, instruments, wound-care supplies, tourniquets, masks, gloves, gauze, needles syringes, antiseptics and disinfection solutions for wounds. Alfaro estimated that the shipment is worth $10,000.