AP California
By
Published 8:16 PM

No. 13 UCLA beats Washington State 75-65 in Pac-12 quarters

By JOHN MARSHALL
AP Basketball Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 23 points, Jules Bernard added 19 and No. 13 UCLA knocked off Washington State 75-65 in the Pac-12 tournament quarterfinals. The second-seeded Bruins got off to a slow start offensively, but shut down the Cougars until they could find a rhythm. Once UCLA did, it went on a 19-2 run to build a 12-point halftime lead and didn’t let up to move into Friday’s semifinals. Andrej Jakimovski had 15 points and Tyrell Roberts 14 to lead Washington.

Associated Press

