Police official: Smollett’s false report harmed real victims

By DON BABWIN

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago’s police superintendent says Jussie Smollett’s false report of a hate crime harmed “actual victims” of such crimes. Sentencing for Smollett began shortly after Cook County Judge James Linn on Thursday upheld the jury’s verdict from December that found Smollett, who is Black and gay, guilty of five felony counts of disorderly conduct. The verdict followed a trial in which prosecutors presented evidence that Smollett planned the racist and homophobic attack. Prosecutors read aloud a statement from Chicago Police Supt. David Brown at Smollett’s sentencing. Brown said the financial cost of investigating Smollett’s report was significant, but the effect on true victims of hate crimes cannot be measured.