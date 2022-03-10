Prosecutor seeks incarceration, restitution for Smollett

By DON BABWIN and KATHLEEN FOODY

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — A special prosecutor is seeking incarceration for Jussie Smollett for lying to police about a racist and homophobic attack that Smollett staged himself. Dan Webb said Thursday during the sentencing hearing for Smollett that he would not ask for a specific amount of time, leaving that to the Cook County judge’s discretion. Webb also sought $130,000 in restitution. Sentencing for Smollett began shortly after Judge James Linn upheld the jury’s verdict from December that found Smollett, who is Black and gay, guilty of five felony counts of disorderly conduct. Supporters of Smollett urged Linn not to send Smollett to prison.