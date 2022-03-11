Sequoia National Park fully reopens Giant Forest

SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Sequoia National Park has fully reopened the Giant Forest area that was threatened by a huge wildfire last year. Giant Forest was closed to the public in mid-September due to the KNP Complex Fire, which burned more than 137 square miles, mostly within Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks. Giant Forest had been open on a limited schedule since Dec. 11. The park advises visitors to bring all the water and food they will need because there currently is no potable water or food available in Giant Forest.