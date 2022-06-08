Navy investigating reports of downed aircraft in California

BRAWLEY, Calif. (AP) — Authorities were investigating reports of a military aircraft crash Wednesday in the Southern California desert.

Naval Air Facility El Centro said in a Facebook post that it received reports of a downed aircraft in Imperial County and local and federal firefighters were responding.

The site is about 115 miles (185 kilometers) east of San Diego.

The facility’s public affairs officer, Kristopher Haugh, said officials were still gathering details.