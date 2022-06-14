American defender Kobi Henry transfers to Reims

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — American defender Kobi Henry transferred to Reims in the French League on Tuesday from second-tier Orange County of the United Soccer League’s League Championship.

The 18-year-old from Lakeland, Florida, made his debut for Orange County on Aug. 22, 2020, against LA Galaxy II.

He attended U.S. national team camp in December but did not appear in a game.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports