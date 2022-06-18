SpaceX launches German recon satellite from California

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (AP) — A reconnaissance satellite for Germany was launched from California on Saturday.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the SARah-1 satellite lifted off from foggy Vandenberg Space Force Base at 7:19 a.m. and the first stage successfully returned, according to the SpaceX webcast.

It was the third launch and landing for the reusable booster.

SARah-1 is part of a radar satellite system that allows observation of Earth’s surface regardless of time of day or weather conditions, according to builder Airbus.