AP California
By
Published 6:51 PM

Innocent driver killed in crash during Los Angeles pursuit

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A innocent driver was killed Thursday afternoon in South Los Angeles when a suspect crashed their vehicle while fleeing a police pursuit, authorities said.

The pursuit ended in a seven-vehicle crash in the Watts neighborhood near a freeway’s off-ramp, according to KCBS-TV.

Sheriff’s deputies had been chasing the suspect’s vehicle because the driver was believed to be driving recklessly and under the influence of drugs or alcohol, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The suspect drove off the freeway at a high rate of speed and struck the victim’s vehicle around 3:15 p.m., authorities said.

The identities of the suspect and the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, have not been released.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Article Topic Follows: AP California

Associated Press

