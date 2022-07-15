San Francisco airport’s international terminal evacuated

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco International Airport’s international terminal was evacuated on Friday night due to police activity, officials said.

The airport announced the evacuation on Twitter at 9:28 p.m. without providing details about the police activity.

The airport’s AirTrain and the Bay Area Rapid Transit trains were suspended. Passenger drop-offs and pick-ups were limited to the airport’s domestic terminals.

Additional information was not immediately available. A spokesperson for the airport did not immediately return a request for comment.