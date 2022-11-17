Kyle Connor has hat trick in Jets’ 3-2 victory over Ducks

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Kyle Connor completed a hat trick with 53.5 seconds left to give the Winnipeg Jets a 3-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night.

Connor converted a pass from forward Mark Scheifele, snapping a shot past goalie John Gibson.

“My game wasn’t too far off,” Connor said. “I put a little more emphasis of getting to the net tonight, just being around more pucks there. … So, just put yourself in good situations, that’s all you can ask for. I wasn’t getting too frustrated through the first 10, 12, 13 games there.”

Connor Hellebuyck stopped 29 shots to help the Jets improve to 10-4-1.

Trevor Zegras and Troy Terry scored for Anaheim. Gibson made 29 saves.

“We played 59 good minutes,” Zegras said. “I make a bad play on the wall and miss my guy going to the front of the net and the game’s over. I would say it’s kind of on me. There were some good things, some bad things. It’s getting old, for sure.”

Zegras tied it at 2 with 5:17 left — just 28 seconds after Connor gave Winnipeg a 2-1 edge

“It’s really heartbreaking,” Ducks coach Dallas Eakins said. “We played a really solid team road game. We stood right in there, swinging, with one of the better teams in the league right now. And we had a missed puck-play and a missed assignment in the last minute and it cost us.”

NOTES: The Jets inducted Teemu Selanne and Teppo Numminen into their Hall of Fame in a jersey-unveiling ceremony before the game. Selannw had 147 goals in 231 games with the Jets in four seasons before being traded to Anaheim in late 1996. Numminen played eight seasons in Winnipeg before moving to Phoenix with the franchise and played another seven years there.

