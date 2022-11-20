Disney reappoints ex-CEO Bob Iger to top job, announces Bob Chapek’s departure as CEO
BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — Disney reappoints ex-CEO Bob Iger to top job, announces Bob Chapek’s departure as CEO.
BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — Disney reappoints ex-CEO Bob Iger to top job, announces Bob Chapek’s departure as CEO.
News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.