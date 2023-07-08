Bouanga’s PK goal helps LAFC earn 1-1 draw with Earthquakes

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dénis Bouanga scored on a first-half penalty kick to help Los Angeles FC earn a 1-1 draw with the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday night.

Bouanga’s 12th goal of the season came in the 37th minute and evened the score. He trails Nashville SC’s Hany Mukhtar by one goal in the race for the Golden Boot.

Bouanga’s PK score for LAFC (9-6-6) came after Cristian Espinoza took a pass from Jack Skahan in the 30th minute and scored for a 10th time this season to give the Earthquakes (7-7-8) a 1-0 lead.

John McCarthy had two saves for LAFC. San Jose goalkeeper Daniel de Sousa Brito was tagged with a red card in the 56th minute.

The draw is the first in a 15-match series that had seen the home side win eight straight times. Atlanta United and D.C. United have played a league-record 15 times without a tie.

LAFC is 2-8-2 in its last 12 matches in all competitions after going 26-8-9 in its previous 43 contests.

San Jose entered play with just two victories in its last 27 road matches.

The Earthquakes return home to host the Seattle Sounders on Wednesday. LAFC will host St. Louis City on Wednesday.

