CVS Health expects growth in 2022 as pandemic impact eases

By TOM MURPHY

AP Health Writer

CVS Health and Wall Street share the same view of the drugstore chain’s growth potential as COVID-19’s impact on the company begins to ease. Chief Financial Officer Shawn Guertin says average analyst expectations for 2022 earnings of $8.20 per share fit within CVS Health’s expected initial forecast for the new year. He promised to provide more details at the company’s annual investor meeting on December 9. Company shares that have already advanced more than 30% so far this year jumped again in morning trading after Guertin made his comments on a call to discuss better-than-expected third-quarter results.