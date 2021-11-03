Rattled Democrats reckon with bruising results in VA, NJ

By ALAN FRAM

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are blending finger-pointing, optimism and a renewed push to unstick their stalled legislative agenda as they scramble for Election Day lessons from a jolting loss in Virginia and a closer than expected win in New Jersey. Barely a year ago, they snatched unfettered control of the White House and Congress. Now, Democrats are facing an ominous new political reality thanks to two Republican political newcomers. The GOP’s Glenn Youngkin edged Democratic former Gov. Terry McAuliffe in the Virginia governor’s race. In New Jersey, Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy of New Jersey barely defeated Republican Jack Ciattarelli for reelection. Both states have numerous suburban swing voters.