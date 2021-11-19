Stocks end mostly lower, but tech gains push Nasdaq higher

By DAMIAN J. TROISE and ALEX VEIGA

AP Business Writers

Stocks closed mostly lower on Wall Street Friday, though gains for several tech companies pushed the Nasdaq composite to another record high and its first close over 16,000 points. The S&P 500 index gave up 0.1% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.8%. A choppy several days of trading left the S&P 500 and Nasdaq higher for the week and the Dow lower. TurboTax maker Intuit jumped 10.1% after raising its profit forecast. Moderna jumped 4.9% after U.S. regulators opened up coronavirus booster shots to all adults. Crude oil prices fell 3.7%. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.54%.