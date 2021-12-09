Scenic stretch of Lost Coast redwoods to be spared the ax

By BRIAN MELLEY

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California’s rugged Lost Coast is about to become less forbidding. A conservation group on Thursday says it plans to purchase a 5-mile stretch of the scenic coastline from a lumber company to protect it from logging and eventually open it up to the public. Save the Redwoods League said it needs to raise $43 million by the end of the year to purchase and maintain the rugged Mendocino County property. It says it’s the largest privately owned stretch of coast from Oregon to Big Sur. The Soper Co., a family logging company leaving the timber industry, is selling the land.