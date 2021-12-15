New Dutch coalition vows to spend big on broad reforms

By MIKE CORDER

Associated Press

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The leaders of four political parties set to join forces in the next Dutch ruling coalition have pledged to tackle thorny problems including climate change and housing shortages and to strengthen education and a health care system that has been stretched almost to breaking point by the COVID-19 pandemic. They also vowed Wednesday to work to win back public trust in government and politics that has been eroded by scandals, polarization, frustration in parts of society at measures to tackle the pandemic and at the nine months it took parties to reach the coalition accord following a March 17 election. Caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte is now set to begin a fourth term in office early next year.