More weakness in tech stocks pulls Wall Street mostly lower

The Associated Press

More weakness in technology companies pulled most major stock indexes lower in early trading on Wall Street. The S&P 500 slipped 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq pulled back 0.9%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average of 30 blue-chip companies managed a tiny gain of 0.1%, pulling just above the record high it set a day earlier. Banks and health care stocks posted some of the biggest gains. Energy companies also were doing well as the price of crude oil rose. European markets were higher and Asian markets closed mostly lower overnight. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note edged down to 1.65%.