Chevron, Total exit Myanmar over deteriorating human rights

By LORI HINNANT

Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — TotalEnergies and Chevron, two of the world’s largest energy conglomerates, are stopping all operations in Myanmar. The companies are citing rampant human rights abuses and deteriorating rule of law since the country’s military overthrew the government. The announcement came Friday just a day after Total called for international sanctions targeting the oil and gas sector, which remain one of the military government’s primary sources of funding. Total and Chevron have come under increasing pressure over their role in running the offshore Yadana gas field, and Thailand’s PTT Exploration & Production. Since the takeover, the military has cracked down brutally against dissent, abducting young men and boys, killing health care workers and torturing prisoners.