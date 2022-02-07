US markets edge higher open with major earnings on the way

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street was headed for a modestly higher open to start the week Monday as investors await more corporate earnings reports. Futures for the S&P 500 ticked up 0.1% while the contract for the Dow Jones Industrial futures was flat. Shares in Spirit Airlines jumped 12% in premarket trading Monday after Frontier said it was buying the budget airline in a $2.9 billion cash-and-stock deal. Shares were higher Monday in Europe after a mixed trading session in Asia. France’s CAC 40 added 0.2% in early trading, while Germany’s DAX and Britain’s FTSE 100 each gained 0.4%.