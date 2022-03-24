US markets point to higher open ahead of NATO, G7, EU summit

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. markets were poised to open higher Thursday as leaders including President Joe Biden prepared to meet in Europe to discuss the Ukraine crisis, sanctions and the Russian oil embargo. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials rose 0.4% and the same for the S&P 500 gained 0.5%. World shares were largely mixed at midday. Shares rose in Moscow after Russia’s exchange resumed trading under heavy restrictions nearly one month after shares plunged and the exchange was shut down following the invasion of Ukraine. U.S. benchmark crude oil lost 12 cents to $114.81 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, gained 37 cents to $118.12.