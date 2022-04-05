Correction: Bird Flu story

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — In a story published April 1, 2022, about bird flu, The Associated Press erroneously reported that 22 million egg-laying chickens in addition to other birds were killed due to bird flu infections. Bird flu actually has forced the killing of a total of 22 million birds, including egg-laying chickens, pullets, broiler chickens and turkeys. The story also inaccurately reported that about 18 million chickens in Iowa have been killed. The Iowa figure is about 13 million.