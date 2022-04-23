Rescuers reach 4 of 10 miners missing at coal mine in Poland

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Coal mining authorities in Poland say rescue workers have reached four of the 10 miners who went missing following an underground tremor and methane gas discharge Saturday at a mine in southern Poland. Mine authorities did not describe the condition of the four men but said the rescue team could not immediately bring them to the surface. The accident early Saturday took place at the Borynia-Zofiowka mine. It was the second coal mine accident in the region this week. Repeat methane blasts since Wednesday at the nearby Pniowek mine have killed five miners, left seven other miners and rescue workers missing and injured dozens. Searches for the seven missing at Pniowek were suspended Friday due to unsafe conditions.