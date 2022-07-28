Pfizer’s Comirnaty, Paxlovid push Q2 sales to new heights

Sales of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine and treatment in the second quarter propelled the pharmaceutical giant to the largest quarterly sales in its history. The coronavirus vaccine Comirnaty brought in $8.85 billion in sales, and the treatment Paxlovid added another $8.12 billion as company revenue totaled $27.74 billion. Pfizer said Thursday that it earned $9.91 billion, or $1.73 per share, in the quarter. Its adjusted earnings were $2.04 per share. Analysts expected earnings of $1.75 per share on $26.32 billion in sales, according to Zacks Investment Research.

