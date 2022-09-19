Insider Q&A: Roy Bingham, CEO of cannabis research firm BDSA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Colorado-based research firm BDSA projects legal marijuana sales in the U.S. will jump 8% this year to $27 billion. Much of the increase is expected to come from states that recently passed laws allowing legal cannabis sales, while sales in more established markets are slowing. BDSA CEO Roy Bingham spoke to The Associated Press about the cannabis industry trends that shaped the firm’s forecast. The interview has been edited for length and clarity.

